Billie Eilish and The 1975 lead the Q Award nominations with four nods each, ahead of the awards ceremony next month.
The 17-year-old singer and the 'Love It If We Made It' hitmakers have both secured a total of four nominations - out of seven categories - for the upcoming annual awards ceremony hosted by Q Magazine in association with Absolute Radio, which will be held at Camden's Roundhouse in London on October 16.
Billie has bagged nominations for Q Best Track, Q Best Solo Act, Q Best Album, and Q Best Act In The World Today, and she will compete against her nomination rivals The 1975 in the Best Track, Best Album, and Best Act In The World Today categories.
The quartet - comprised of Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel - are also nominated for Q Best Live Performance, giving them a total of four nominations too.
Following closely behind with three nominations each are Stormzy - who is up for Best Track, Best Solo Act, and Best Act In The World Today - and Lewis Capaldi, who is in with a chance of winning Q Breakthrough Act, Best Track, and Best Solo Act.
Also securing nominations this year are the likes of Little Simz, slowthai, AJ Tracey, Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey and Dave, who all received two nods each.
The awards ceremony will be preceded by an exclusive and already sold-out pre-awards concert at the same venue on October 15, where Biffy Clyro - who are nominated for Best Act In The World Today - are set to headline.
Q Awards 2019 full list of nominees:
Q Breakthrough Act
Gerry Cinnamon
Little Simz
Rosalia
Lewis Capaldi
slowthai
Fontaines D.C.
AJ Tracey
Easy Life
Pale Waves
Sam Fender
Working Men's Club
Self Esteem
Q Best Track
'People' - The 1975
'Vossi Bop' - Stormzy
'Bad Guy' - Billie Eilish
'Must I Evolve' - JARV IS
'Juice' - Lizzo
'Cellophane' - FKA twigs
'Incapable' - Roisin Murphy
'Ladbroke Grove' - AJ Tracey
'Harmony Hall' - Vampire Weekend
'Someone You Loved' - Lewis Capaldi
Q Best Album
'Eton Alive' - Sleaford Mods
'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' - Billie Eilish
'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' - The 1975
'Norman F***ing Rockwell' - Lana Del Rey
'Remind Me Tomorrow' - Sharon Van Etten
'Nothing Great About Britain' - slowthai
'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 1)' - Foals
'Psychodrama' - Dave
'GREY Area' - Little Simz
'Serfs Up' - Fat White Family
Q Best Live Performance
The 1975 - Reading Festival
Stormzy - Glastonbury
Ariana Grande - O2 Arena
The Courteeners - Heaton Park
The Streets - Brixton Academy
Florence & The Machine - BST Hyde Park
Doves - TCT at Royal Albert Hall
The Strokes - All Points East
Michael Kiwanuka - End Of The Road
Neil Young & Bob Dylan - BST Hyde Park
Q Best Solo Act
Lewis Capaldi
Stormzy
Loyle Carner
Billie Eilish
Dave
Aldous Harding
Liam Gallagher
Florence Welch
Kate Tempest
Kano
Q Best Act In The World Today
Stormzy
The 1975
Billie Eilish
Florence And The Machine
Liam Gallagher
Arctic Monkeys
Lana Del Rey
Bruce Springsteen
Christine And The Queens
Biffy Clyro
Q Best Festival/Event
All Points East
Glastonbury
Latitude
Isle Of Wight Festival
British Summer Time
Reading and Leeds Festival
