Billie Eilish and The 1975 lead the Q Award nominations with four nods each.

The 17-year-old singer and the 'Love It If We Made It' hitmakers have both secured a total of four nominations - out of seven categories - for the upcoming annual awards ceremony hosted by Q Magazine in association with Absolute Radio, which will be held at Camden's Roundhouse in London on October 16.

Billie has bagged nominations for Q Best Track, Q Best Solo Act, Q Best Album, and Q Best Act In The World Today, and she will compete against her nomination rivals The 1975 in the Best Track, Best Album, and Best Act In The World Today categories.

The quartet - comprised of Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel - are also nominated for Q Best Live Performance, giving them a total of four nominations too.

Following closely behind with three nominations each are Stormzy - who is up for Best Track, Best Solo Act, and Best Act In The World Today - and Lewis Capaldi, who is in with a chance of winning Q Breakthrough Act, Best Track, and Best Solo Act.

Also securing nominations this year are the likes of Little Simz, slowthai, AJ Tracey, Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey and Dave, who all received two nods each.

The awards ceremony will be preceded by an exclusive and already sold-out pre-awards concert at the same venue on October 15, where Biffy Clyro - who are nominated for Best Act In The World Today - are set to headline.

Q Awards 2019 full list of nominees:

Q Breakthrough Act

Gerry Cinnamon

Little Simz

Rosalia

Lewis Capaldi

slowthai

Fontaines D.C.

AJ Tracey

Easy Life

Pale Waves

Sam Fender

Working Men's Club

Self Esteem

Q Best Track

'People' - The 1975

'Vossi Bop' - Stormzy

'Bad Guy' - Billie Eilish

'Must I Evolve' - JARV IS

'Juice' - Lizzo

'Cellophane' - FKA twigs

'Incapable' - Roisin Murphy

'Ladbroke Grove' - AJ Tracey

'Harmony Hall' - Vampire Weekend

'Someone You Loved' - Lewis Capaldi

Q Best Album

'Eton Alive' - Sleaford Mods

'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' - Billie Eilish

'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' - The 1975

'Norman F***ing Rockwell' - Lana Del Rey

'Remind Me Tomorrow' - Sharon Van Etten

'Nothing Great About Britain' - slowthai

'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 1)' - Foals

'Psychodrama' - Dave

'GREY Area' - Little Simz

'Serfs Up' - Fat White Family

Q Best Live Performance

The 1975 - Reading Festival

Stormzy - Glastonbury

Ariana Grande - O2 Arena

The Courteeners - Heaton Park

The Streets - Brixton Academy

Florence & The Machine - BST Hyde Park

Doves - TCT at Royal Albert Hall

The Strokes - All Points East

Michael Kiwanuka - End Of The Road

Neil Young & Bob Dylan - BST Hyde Park

Q Best Solo Act

Lewis Capaldi

Stormzy

Loyle Carner

Billie Eilish

Dave

Aldous Harding

Liam Gallagher

Florence Welch

Kate Tempest

Kano

Q Best Act In The World Today

Stormzy

The 1975

Billie Eilish

Florence And The Machine

Liam Gallagher

Arctic Monkeys

Lana Del Rey

Bruce Springsteen

Christine And The Queens

Biffy Clyro

Q Best Festival/Event

All Points East

Glastonbury

Latitude

Isle Of Wight Festival

British Summer Time

Reading and Leeds Festival