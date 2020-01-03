Billie Eilish has launched her sustainable fashion line with H&M.

The 'bad guy' hitmaker has already released collections with the likes of Urban Outfitters and Bershka and on Thursday (02.01.20), the 18-year-old pop superstar's range of oversized t-shirts, sweaters, and bucket hats for the Swedish high street brand, which are made entirely from sustainable materials, went on sale.

Alongside a promo pic for the line, H&M wrote on Instagram:

''We can't bite our tongues any longer: Billie Eilish's merch is out now! @blohsh #HM #blohsh (sic)''

The affordable range starts from as little as £3.99.

It's no secret that the 'bury a friend' hitmaker is keen to help protect the environment.

Billie has teamed up with the non-profit organisation Reverb to make her upcoming 'Where Do We Go' world tour as green as possible.

The 'Lovely' singer has created her own Eco-Village, which will feature refill stations for fans who bring their own reusable bottles to her gigs and educate them on climate change.

She said: ''We're actually bringing someone from Reverb, this company that basically specialises in the best and most healthy and green ways to do everything.

''So there's no plastic straws allowed, the fans are going to bring their own water bottles, there's going to be recycle cans everywhere, because it's like, if something's recyclable, it doesn't matter unless there's a recycle bin.''

Meanwhile, Billie previously explained that she likes to wear baggy clothes for comfort and wants both women and men to wear clothes which make them feel ''comfortable in their skin''.

She said: ''The way I dress is very not necessarily feminine, or girly, or whatever.

''I don't say, 'Oh, I am going to wear baggy clothes because it's baggy clothes', it's never like that. I wear what I want to wear.''

''I have always supported and loved when a woman or a man or anyone in the world feels comfortable in their skin, their body, to show just whatever they want.

''I don't like that there's this weird new world of supporting me by shaming people that don't want to dress like me.''