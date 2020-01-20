Billie Eilish is ''terrified'' about her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary.

The 18-year-old singer signed a reported £19 million deal for cameras to document her rise to stardom after the release of her debut album 'When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'.

But she has been freaking out about the release of her untitled movie as she hasn't seen any of the footage.

Speaking to Billboard, Billie admitted: ''I've seen no part of it. I'm terrified. I'm freaked out. They've been filming since like July of 2018 ... Who has that much footage of them that they've never seen? I'm terrified.''

Whilst details of the documentary are still scarce, it will be directed by Peabody Award-winner R.J. Cutler.

The 58-year-old director was granted access to the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker's family life as well as behind-the-scenes of her public appearances.

Meanwhile, Billie shocked the world when she was unveiled as the next artist to record the soundtrack to the latest 'Bond' film.

Billie - who will pen the track with her older brother Finneas O'Connell - recently said: ''It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way.

''To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist.

''I'm still in shock. Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives.

''There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of 'Goldfinger' and 'Live And Let Die'. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.''

Though, she has no new music to share with fans just yet but it already planning to hit the studio sometime this year.

She added: ''I will be making it this year. It's coming. When it's made. It's not made yet.''

First, Billie is set to take the stage at the upcoming Grammy Awards on Sunday (26.01.20) where she made history as the youngest artist to earn nominations in all four of the Recording Academy's top four categories - including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist - plus nods for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.