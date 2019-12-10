Billie Eilish is ''genuinely terrified to turn 18''.

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker - who will celebrate her birthday on December 18 - is ''excited'', but she has some concerns that potential haters could come out of the woodwork and make their feelings known once she isn't a child anymore.

She told Extra: ''I forget I am 17 sometimes. I am genuinely terrified to turn 18. Even though I looked forward to turning 18 my whole life, I just think people are going to be like, 'And here is all the hate we feel.'

''It's okay, though -- I'm excited to turn 18.''

Billie also commented on her outfit for KIIS FM's Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles last week, and she admitted she hopes Britney Spears saw the ''repurposed'' ensemble, which was covered in the 'Toxic' star's face.

She said: ''It's Britney, obviously. It was repurposed, so it was a bunch of old clothes that we made. The brand that we worked with made it into a new outfit.

''I have a whole thing about that now, -- just to save resources and save energy and be better for the world -- to repurpose stuff and re-wear stuff...

''I hope she sees it. I didn't do it for her to see it. I just did it because I love her and I'm always trying to rep her. Oh, God, Britney is such an icon. I love her so much.''

Meanwhile, the teenage sensation recently heaped praise on her brother Finneas - who is a singer, songwriter and record producer - and said he is the ''only reason [she's] anywhere in the whole world''.

She explained: ''Finneas is my best friend, my big brother, he's four years older than me and we've been best friends forever.

''We started making music together when I was 13 and he was 17; he produces everything. He's the only reason I'm anywhere in the whole world and he's probably the only reason I'm alive.''