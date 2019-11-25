Billie Eilish has been named Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year.

The 'bad guy' hitmaker will be honoured at the Billboard's Women in Music event on December 12, adding another accolade to receive before she turns 18.

Hannah Karp, Billboard's Editorial Director, said: ''Billie has disrupted the entertainment industry through her music and social media platforms, leaving an indelible impact on the global cultural zeitgeist. Her ability to speak to the Gen-Z population, making teens and young adults feel accepted in today's society has quickly allowed Eilish to grow to the top of the charts, breaking the mold for this generation with her electric hair-colour and sharp attitude.''

Billie is the youngest person to ever receive this honour is not shy of breaking records, with her debut album 'We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' topping the Billboard 200 earlier this year, meaning she was the first artist born in this century to have a number one album.

The 17-year-old singer will be joined at the ceremony by Taylor Swift, who will be handed Billboard's inaugural Woman of the Decade award, as well as Alanis Morissette, who will receive the Icon Award. Nicki Minaj is to be honoured with the Game Changer award whilst Brandi Carlile will be named Trailblazer.

Meanwhile, the 'Lovely' singer recently admitted she is grateful she didn't get time to be a ''normal teenager'' before her career took off as it means there is no ''dirt'' on her that can be exposed.

She said: ''There's a part of me that feels like... I didn't get to be a teenager, like, a normal one. More and more I get more grateful for it happening that young because I feel like, if it happened later, that people would be able to dig up dirt from when I was that age. If this hadn't happened at that age, I would've been doing some reckless s**t.''