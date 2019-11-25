Billie Eilish feels like she's ''living someone else's life'', because she can't believe the success that has come her way in the past year.
The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker has enjoyed a successful year which has seen her bag her first ever Grammy nominations as well as performing at an awards show for the first time when she took to the stage at the American Music Awards (AMAs) on Sunday (24.11.19).
And Billie - who picked up the awards for New Artist of the Year and Favourite Alternative Rock Artist at the AMAs - can't believe how lucky she is, as she says she's ''happy'' to be where she is now.
Speaking to E! news at the AMAs, she said: ''I feel like I'm living someone else's life. For real. Man, I don't even, like, I don't even know. The things I get to do are so beyond anything that I ever thought I would even be close to. Honestly, I can't tell you how much I'm enjoying it. I'm enjoying myself and grateful for it, and have just been happy in it. Which is good for me and new for me to be happy.''
The 17-year-old singer - who was also recently named Billboard's Woman of the Year - admits it's a ''new'' feeling for her to be ''enjoying'' her life, but is loving every minute of it.
She added: ''It's a new thing to be enjoying my life and I have been. There was a long period of time where I wasn't doing as good as I should have been. Some things changed, I'm getting older. My mentality is growing and I'm realising how amazing the things I get to do are. That's genuinely it. I'm actually opening my eyes and seeing 'wow this is what I get to do,' and I'm so lucky I get to do it.''
Last week, Billie made Grammy history when she became the youngest artist to ever be nominated in all four of the major Grammy Awards categories.
And the 'Lovely' singer reflected on the ''great day'' she had when the nominations rolled in.
She said: ''It was a great day actually that day. It rained for the first time in years here. I had a soft blanket on me all day, I got some donuts for myself. It was a good day. It was very relaxing.''
