Billie Eilish is grateful to have Ariana Grande to guide her through stardom.
Billie Eilish is grateful for Ariana Grande's advice.
The 'Bury A Friend' singer feels blessed to have the 'god is a woman' hitmaker as her friend to help her deal with the ins and outs of stardom.
She told Entertainment Tonight: ''Ariana is a f***ing king! Like a king. She is just so ... God, man, and the s**t that she's been through. I don't know if I have respect for anyone like I have for her, honestly. You can just tell she knows what the f**k she's doing, and even if she doesn't realise it, she knows what the f**k she's doing. And it's really impressive. She just deals with it so well. It's so impressive.''
Billie previously insisted she ''can't'' stay famous forever.
She said: ''We can't have this be the rest of our lives. We were talking about it the other day, we're just like, 'I'm 17, dude.' I can't have my life exactly like this forever, and he can't either. He's just become an adult. He just got a house. He has a girlfriend and wants a dog. You know what I'm saying? It's a weird balance, because I want to grow in my life, and grow up and have a life. But I already have my career.''
And the 'When the Party's Over' hitmaker admitted touring can be tough because it is so easy to be forgotten by friends.
She added: ''Having been on tour, I know how it works. I know that you leave and it's a little bit of your friends being sad. Then, you're gone for long enough that life moves on and they keep doing things. It's the same way as if someone dies. You have to keep going. You shouldn't be mourning them every two seconds for the rest of your life. You have to keep going.''
Who inspired Yes We Mystic?
A rising country star opens up about the UK scene.
From the salt mining town of Winsford in Cheshire, The Luka State came to play in the underground confines of The Forum Basement.
She unveils her first solo album in the form of the Judy soundtrack.
From Duran Duran to Weezer, it's an iconic day for music.
This folksy soloist is definitely one to watch.
In honour of the arrival of the royal baby...
The Vanity Project reveal the truth about their unique aesthetic.
ATR hit Islington's O2 Academy tonight to fully display their importance to thrilling effect.
These artists are no-one's guilty pleasure.
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...