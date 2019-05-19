Billie Eilish is grateful for Ariana Grande's advice.

The 'Bury A Friend' singer feels blessed to have the 'god is a woman' hitmaker as her friend to help her deal with the ins and outs of stardom.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''Ariana is a f***ing king! Like a king. She is just so ... God, man, and the s**t that she's been through. I don't know if I have respect for anyone like I have for her, honestly. You can just tell she knows what the f**k she's doing, and even if she doesn't realise it, she knows what the f**k she's doing. And it's really impressive. She just deals with it so well. It's so impressive.''

Billie previously insisted she ''can't'' stay famous forever.

She said: ''We can't have this be the rest of our lives. We were talking about it the other day, we're just like, 'I'm 17, dude.' I can't have my life exactly like this forever, and he can't either. He's just become an adult. He just got a house. He has a girlfriend and wants a dog. You know what I'm saying? It's a weird balance, because I want to grow in my life, and grow up and have a life. But I already have my career.''

And the 'When the Party's Over' hitmaker admitted touring can be tough because it is so easy to be forgotten by friends.

She added: ''Having been on tour, I know how it works. I know that you leave and it's a little bit of your friends being sad. Then, you're gone for long enough that life moves on and they keep doing things. It's the same way as if someone dies. You have to keep going. You shouldn't be mourning them every two seconds for the rest of your life. You have to keep going.''