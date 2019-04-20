Billie Eilish ''won'' a golden yoghurt lid ''medal'' from 'The Office' star Rainn Wilson for her ''preposterous knowledge'' of the US sitcom.

The 'Ocean Eyes' hitmaker is huge fan of the show and even sampled a recording of the cast's voices on her song 'My Strange Addiction'.

On Friday (19.04.19) the pop star met the 53-year-old actor - who plays salesman Dwight Schrute - and he hailed her ''one of the most intense fans'' and even jokingly awarded her a make-shift ''trophy'' for knowing the programme inside out.

Alongside a selfie with the 'Lovely' singer, Rainn wrote: ''I met one of the most intense OFFICE fans of all time, William Eyelash aka @WhereAreTheAvocados. She won a yoghurt lid medal for her preposterous knowledge of the show. What an honor. This is a remarkable young human being that touches hearts, blows minds and F*%#n ROCKS! (sic)''

Billie had to get ''all of the cast'' to clear her sample.

The 17-year-old pop star used lines from the episode 'Threat Level Midnight', which featured Steve Carrell (Michael Scott), B.J. Novak (Ryan Howard), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert) and Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), for the track on her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'.

Novak, who was already a huge fan of Billie's song 'Bury Your Friend', said: ''I was fine with it regardless.

''But I was like, 'Wow, bonus: This is a banger.'''

The part is when Michael screens his action film 'Threat Level Midnight', in which he portrays secret agent Michael Scarn, to the office after a decade creating and re-shooting it.

It also sees him perform a dance called the 'Scarn' in a bar, which Billie had said inspired the beat of 'My Strange Addiction'.

She then decided along with her brother and co-producer of the record, Finneas O'Connell, to add the actual sample to the song.

Novak says it's funny because it's something that would happen in Carrell's alter-ego's ''delusional fantasy'' world.

He added: ''One of the funnier meta jokes is that, in Michael Scott's delusion, of course this would become sampled on a Number One album and done at touchdown end zone dances.

''You know in Michael Scott's delusional fantasy this would happen, and in a way it did in the real world.''

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker previously revealed she had watched each episode of 'The Office' at least 11 times.

She said in 2017: ''When I wake up, I put on 'The Office'. If I'm making a burrito, I turn on 'The Office.'''