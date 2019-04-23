Billie Eilish has been promoted to a bigger stage at Glastonbury because she is so popular.

The 17-year-old pop phenomenon - who only released her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' last month - will no longer be performing on the John Peel Stage as planned, as the Worthy Farm festival's co-ograniser Emily Eavis has revealed she is ''much too big'' and they are currently trying to work out a slot on The Other Stage.

Emily - who curates the line-up with her father Michael Eavis - told Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2: ''We're currently moving her - she's on John Peel at the moment but she's much too big, really, for the slot.

''It's happened so quickly for Billie Eilish. It's been such an amazing year. It really is going to be her summer.

''We are trying to give her a bigger stage where we can get a larger audience in there.

''So we are going to move her on to The Other Stage and we are just working out exactly where that's going to be.''

The 'Bury Your Friend' hitmaker - who recently became the youngest female artist to score a number one album with her debut studio effort - might have become a huge star overnight, but she recently admitted she ''can't'' stay famous forever.

The 'My Strange Addiction' singer wants her career to be successful but admitted she's looking for a ''weird balance'' because she also dreams of having a quiet ''life'' away from public scrutiny.

Speaking about chats she's had with her brother and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, she said: ''We can't have this be the rest of our lives. We were talking about it the other day, we're just like, 'I'm 17, dude.' I can't have my life exactly like this forever, and he can't either. He's just become an adult. He just got a house. He has a girlfriend and wants a dog. You know what I'm saying?

''It's a weird balance, because I want to grow in my life, and grow up and have a life. But I already have my career.''