Billie Eilish has been nominated six times for the Grammy Awards 2020.

The 17-year-old singer has found herself on the prestigious shortlist for the first time in her young career, while fellow nominees Lizzo and Lil Nas X have also never been in the running before now, with next year's ceremony coming from the Staples Center in Los Angeles in January.

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker's huge single is in the running for record of the year, where Billie will be competing with the likes of Lizzo ('Truth Hurts'), Khalid ('Talk'), Bon Iver ('Hey, Ma') and Ariana Grande ('7 Rings').

The chart topper is also nominated for best pop solo performance and song of the year, while Billie debut full length 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' has earned the best new artist nominee further recognition in the best pop vocal album and overall album of the year categories.

For the latter, she faces stiff competition from Bon Iver ('I, I'), Lana Del Rey ('Norman F***ing Rockwell!'), Ariana Grande ('thank u, next'), Lizzo ('Cuz I Love You' (deluxe)), Vampire Weekend ('Father of the Bride'), Lil Nas X ('7') and H.E.R. ('I Used To Know Her').

Alicia Keys will be back to host the prestigious ceremony on January 26, making her the third woman and first female musician to host twice.

Elsewhere, Lil Nas X also has six nominations with Lizzo leading the way on eight, while Ariana Grande, Finneas O'Connell and H.E.R. follow closely behind with five.

Grammy Awards 2020 full nominations:

Album of the Year

Bon Iver - 'i,i'

Lana Del Rey - 'Norman F***ing Rockwell!'

Billie Eilish - 'When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go'

H.E.R. - 'I Used to Know Her'

Lil Nas X - '7'

Lizzo - 'Cuz I Love You'

Vampire Weekend - 'Father of the Bride'

Record of the Year

Bon Iver - 'Hey, Ma'

Billie Eilish - 'Bad Guy'

Ariana Grande - '7 Rings'

H.E.R. - 'Hard Place'

Khalid - 'Talk'

Lil Nas X - 'Old Town Road'

Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'

Post Malone - 'Sunflower'

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga - 'Always Remember Us This Way'

Billie Eilish - 'Bad Guy'

Brandi Carlile - 'Bring My Flowers Now'

H.E.R. - 'Hard Place'

Taylor Swift - 'Lover'

Lana Del Rey - 'Norman F***ing Rockwell'

Lewis Capaldi - 'Someone You Loved'

Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé - 'Spirit'

Billie Eilish - 'Bad Guy'

Ariana Grande - '7 Rings'

Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'

Taylor Swift - 'You Need to Calm Down'

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande & the Social House - 'Boyfriend'

The Jonas Brothers - 'Sucker'

Lil Nas X - 'Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]'

Post Malone - 'Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - 'Señorita'

Best Pop Vocal Album

Beyoncé - 'The Lion King: The Gift'

Billie Eilish - 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'

Ariana Grande - 'thank u, next'

Ed Sheeran - 'No.6 Collaborations Project'

Taylor Swift - 'Lover'

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Andrea Bocelli - 'Sì'

Michael Bublé - 'Love' (Deluxe Edition)

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - 'Look Now'

John Legend - 'A Legendary Christmas'

Barbra Streisand - 'Walls'

Best Rap Album

Dreamville - 'Revenge of the Dreamers III'

Meek Mill - 'Championships'

21 Savage - 'I Am > I Was'

Tyler, the Creator - 'IGOR'

YBN Cordae - 'The Lost Boy'

Best Rock Performance

Bones UK - 'Pretty Waste'

Gary Clark Jr. - 'This Land'

Brittany Howard - 'History Repeats'

Karen O & Danger Mouse - 'Woman'

Rival Sons - 'Too Bad'

Best Metal Performance

Candlemass - 'Astorolus - The Great Octopus [ft. Tony Iommi]'

Death Angel - 'Humanicide'

I Prevail - 'Bow Down'

Killswitch Engage - 'Unleashed'

Tool - '7empest'

Best Rock Song

Tool - 'Fear Inoculum'

The 1975 - 'Give Yourself a Try'

Vampire Weekend - 'Harmony Hall'

Brittany Howard - 'History Repeats'

Gary Clark Jr. - 'This Land'

Best Rock Album

Bring Me the Horizon - 'amo'

Cage the Elephant - 'Social Cues'

The Cranberries - 'In the End'

I Prevail - 'Trauma'

Rival Sons - 'Feral Roots'

Best Alternative Music Album

Big Thief - 'U.F.O.F.'

James Blake - 'Assume Form'

Bon Iver - 'i,i'

Vampire Weekend - 'Father of the Bride'

Thom Yorke - 'Anima'

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar - 'Love Again [ft. Brandy]'

H.E.R. - 'Could've Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]'

Lizzo - 'Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]'

Lucky Daye - 'Roll Some Mo'

Anderson .Paak - 'Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]'

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Bj the Chicago Kid - 'Time Today'

India.Arie- 'Steady Love'

Lizzo - 'Jerome'

Lucky Daye - 'Real Games'

PJ Morton - 'Built for Love [ft. Jazmine Sullivan]'

Best R&B Song

H.E.R. - 'Could've Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]'

Emily King - 'Look At Me Now'

Chris Brown - 'No Guidance [ft. Drake]'

Lucky Daye - 'Roll Some Mo'

PJ Morton - 'Say So [ft. JoJo]'

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Steve Lacy - 'Apollo XXI'

Lizzo - 'Cuz I Love You'

Georgia Anne Muldrow - 'Overload'

Nao - 'Saturn'

Jessie Reyez - 'Being Human in Public'

Best R&B Album

BJ the Chicago Kid - '1123'

Lucy Daye - 'Painted'

Ella Mai - 'Ella Mai'

PJ Morton - 'Paul'

Anderson .Paak - 'Ventura'

Best Dance Recording

Bonobo - 'Linked'

The Chemical Brothers - 'Got to Keep On'

Medusa - 'Piece of Your heart [ft. Goodboys]'

RÜFÜS DU SOL - 'Underwater'

Skrillex and Boys Noize - 'Midnight hour [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]'

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Apparat - 'LP5'

The Chemical Brothers - 'No Geography'

Flume - 'Hi This is Flume (Mixtape)'

RÜFÜS DU SOL - 'Solace'

Tyco - 'Weather'

Best Comedy Album

Jim Gaffigan - 'Quality Time'

Ellen DeGeneres - 'Relatable'

Aziz Ansari - 'Right Now'

Trevor Noah - 'Son of Patricia'

Dave Chapelle - 'Sticks and Stones'