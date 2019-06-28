Billie Eilish is ''a lot more protective of everything'' since finding fame.

The 'bury a friend' hitmaker has confessed she is still getting used to the new things she has to ''deal'' with now she is famous.

She said: ''There are so many things I used to have deal with that I don't at all anymore and there are so many things I never used to have to deal with that I do now. It's a weird balance between the two. I'm a lot more protective of everything ... Everyone [in the music industry] is ready to tell you what to do. Everyone is ready to be, like, 'You're my creation.' It's weird that the hard thing to do is do what you want to, because everyone wants to make a product.''

And the 17-year-old singer insists she won't ''waste'' her platform.

She told Australia's Vogue magazine: ''I really don't want to waste my platform. I'm trying not to but I think all of us in the spotlight - or whatever you want to call it - can be more vocal about climate change and things that need to be talked about. I still think I can do more. There are so many things being determined by people who are going to die soon anyway because they're old as f***. It makes me so angry. There are so many things I wish I could snap my fingers and make better. There is so much that needs help and [there are] people who pretend they care and don't and [then] people who could do something, but don't. I'm here and I can actually try. I suddenly have a platform and a spotlight that I can maybe, maybe, maybe make a difference to something.''