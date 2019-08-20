Billie Eilish doesn't want her style to ''slut-shame'' others.

The 17-year-old singer has received a lot of ''positive comments'' for wearing baggy clothing, but thinks they are also disparaging to other women as they have a negative slant to the different choices made by other females.

In an interview with V magazine, she said: ''The positive comments about how I dress have this slut-shaming element. Like, 'I am so glad that you're dressing like a boy, so other girls can dress like boys, so that they aren't sluts'.

''That's basically what it sounds like to me. And I can't overstate how strongly I do not appreciate that, at all.''

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker went on to explain that although the way she dresses isn't ''girly'', she opts to wear baggy clothes for comfort and wants both women and men to wear clothes which make them feel ''comfortable in their skin''.

She said: ''The way I dress is very not necessarily feminine, or girly, or whatever.

''I don't say, 'Oh, I am going to wear baggy clothes because it's baggy clothes', it's never like that. I wear what I want to wear.''

''I have always supported and loved when a woman or a man or anyone in the world feels comfortable in their skin, their body, to show just whatever they want.

''I don't like that there's this weird new world of supporting me by shaming people that don't want to dress like me.''

Reflecting on her style, Billie clarified that although her fashion choices are ''loud'' there's no ''name attached'' to her outfits.

She said: ''I have always been a person that wants to dress loud. I've always wanted people to look up at me, I've always wanted people to notice me.

''I'm just walking around dressed how I always wanted to but now there's a name attached to that.''