Billie Eilish nearly pulled her debut album on the eve of its release because she didn't want to be told how other people ''feel about this thing I love''.

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker felt like she was protecting her ''child'' and was nervous about the response she would get from 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', which she dropped in March, and called a meeting with her management to ask them not to go ahead with its release.

Billie admitted: ''I've never felt that way, where it's my child and I don't want anybody's hands on it.''

The 17-year-old pop star recalled telling her team: ''Can we not put this out?'', and added that she felt like, ''I don't want to do it anymore.''

She continued: ''[It's rare] to actually really f**k with what you make and create.

''I didn't want the world to be able to tell me how they feel about this thing I love.''

However, the 'Bury Your Friend' singer had nothing to worry about, as she ended up becoming the youngest female artist to score a number one album with her debut studio effort.

She added to Billboard magazine: ''But the response has been crazy.''

Things just keep going from strength-to-strength for the young superstar, who was recently upgraded to The Other Stage at Glastonbury due to her popularity.

Billie was due to play the John Peel Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, but the festival's co-ograniser Emily Eavis revealed she is ''much too big'' now.

Emily - who curates the line-up with her father Michael Eavis - said: ''We're currently moving her - she's on John Peel at the moment but she's much too big, really, for the slot.

''It's happened so quickly for Billie Eilish. It's been such an amazing year. It really is going to be her summer.

''We are trying to give her a bigger stage where we can get a larger audience in there.

''So we are going to move her on to The Other Stage and we are just working out exactly where that's going to be.''