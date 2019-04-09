Billie Eilish ''can't'' stay famous forever.

The 17-year-old singer wants her career to be successful but admits she's looking for a ''weird balance'' because she also dreams of having a quiet ''life'' away from public scrutiny.

Speaking about chats she's had with her brother and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, she said: ''We can't have this be the rest of our lives. We were talking about it the other day, we're just like, 'I'm 17, dude.' I can't have my life exactly like this forever, and he can't either. He's just become an adult. He just got a house. He has a girlfriend and wants a dog. You know what I'm saying?

''It's a weird balance, because I want to grow in my life, and grow up and have a life. But I already have my career.''

And the 'When the Party's Over' hitmaker admitted touring can be tough because it is so easy to be forgotten by friends.

She added in an interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe: ''Having been on tour, I know how it works. I know that you leave and it's a little bit of your friends being sad. Then, you're gone for long enough that life moves on and they keep doing things.

''It's the same way as if someone dies. You have to keep going. You shouldn't be mourning them every two seconds for the rest of your life. You have to keep going.''

Billie went on to compare being famous to depression or losing a loved one because not many people can relate to her specific experiences.

She said: ''There's only a few people in the world that can understand this.

''There are some things in life that you just can't understand unless you see it right in front of you.

''When someone you love loses someone very close to them, you can't say, 'I feel you.' You just can't. That's okay. You don't have to be like, 'I understand,' when you don't. It's just about listening.

''I feel like some people just try to act like they know, but just listen. It's not about trying to up their depression. It's not about who's sadder, who's gone through worse. It's about listening to people and actually just caring about them.''