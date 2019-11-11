Billie Eilish is to drop her new single on Wednesday (13.11.19).

The 17-year-old star has reason to celebrate already after scooping the Female Artist of 2019 at the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday night (10.11.19), which comes just days ahead of her new release.

She wrote on Twitter: ''NEW MUSIC FROM BILLIE EILISH

''everything i wanted''

Out Wednesday November 13 at 4:00pm PT globally (sic)''

Billie didn't appear to walk the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday evening at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where she beat off strong competition to win the gong.

She was up against Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, and Pink - who won the coveted People's Champion accolade on the night - for the prize.

But she couldn't defeat Taylor in the Album of 2019 category.

The 29-year-old star's record 'Lover' outdid Billie's 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?', and the 'Style' hitmaker also beat off strong competition from the likes of her good pal Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers and Lizzo.

Billie was also up for Song of 2019 for 'Bad Guy', but she lost out to Shawn Mendes and Camila's 'Senorita'.

Ed was also denied for his and Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care', as were Jonas Brothers for 'Sucker' and Ariana for '7 Rings'.

Billie dropped her debut album 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?' in March and has already released six singles from the record, including 'You Should See Me in a Crown', 'When the Party's Over', and her latest effort 'All the Good Girls Go to Hell'.