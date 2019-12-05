Billie Eilish is releasing an acoustic live album recorded at Jack White's Third Man Records studio in Nashville.

The 'ocean eyes' hitmaker and her collaborator and sibling FINNEAS performed at the former White Stripes star's recording space last month, and now they are set to release the LP 'Live At Third Man' on Friday (06.12.19) on two exclusive vinyls only available at TMR stores.

Fans can get their hands on a green vinyl edition available in Nashville and Detroit, and a handful of black and blue split-colour copies, which feature artwork designed by Billie herself, only in Nashville.

The record features their intimate performance of 'bad guy' from Billie's debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'.

Meanwhile, FINNEAS has teased that Billie's second record is like the next chapter in a book series.

In a joint interview with Variety, both the 17-year-old pop superstar and her 22-year-old sibling stumbled when they tried to describe the follow-up to 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'.

Billie said: ''The music we're making right now, like ... It might be a little bit more ... It's not even, it's ... I can't even describe it, because it's ...''

Trying to explain their process, her brother continued: ''The way that we tried to approach every piece of music is, if the song had a brain, it would be aware of its catalogue.

''Like, the ['When We All Fall Asleep'] album knew that the ['Don't Smile at Me'] EP and those other songs exist.

''They're referential in certain ways: There are lines in 'Crown' about 'Ocean Eyes'; 'Ilomilo' references 'Bury a Friend,' which references 'Xanny.'

''It's a little bit like a book series.

''Like, for 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,' J.K. Rowling had to figure out what happened after 'Sorcerer's Stone,' and for us, album two will be like what happens next to the person who went through the first record.''