Billie Lourd will inherit the estate of her late mother Carrie Fisher.

The 'Star Wars' actress tragically passed away in December last year at the age of 60, and it has now been revealed her 24-year-old daughter - whom she has with her former husband Bryan Lourd - is the sole beneficiary of her extensive estate.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, Billie is set to inherit several bank accounts, a 2016 Tesla S, full ownership of several LLCs and a life insurance policy.

Personal items including jewellery, artwork and collectables will now belong to the 'Scream Queens' actress, and she will also gain the rights to her mother's public image and likeness, as well as her intellectual property rights including ongoing proceeds from Carrie's books, specials, trademarks and copyrights.

Billie won't keep all her mother's belongings, however, as it was previously reported that a collection of over 1,500 person artefacts belonging to Carrie and her mother Debbie Reynolds - who passed away the day after Carrie after suffering a stroke aged 84 - will be going up for auction in September.

A statement from Todd Fisher - Carrie's brother and Debbie's son - which was posted to the Profiles in History auction house website, reads: ''My mother and sister were magnificent collectors, they amassed an amazing and diverse collection in their lifetimes. The size and scope of their collection rivals most museums. So in keeping with my mother's wishes we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans.''

Profiles in History have also revealed that a portion of the profits from the auction will be divided between The Thalians - a charity set up by the 'Singin' In The Rain' star to help combat the stigma surrounding mental illness - and The Jed Foundation, an organisation handpicked by Billie which also helps raise awareness for mental health conditions.

The Profiles in History auction is set to begin on September 23.