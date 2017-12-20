Bill Skarsgard used his real-life facial twitches to bring Pennywise the Clown to life in 'IT'.

The 27-year-old actor stars as the terrifying, child murdering monster in Andy Muschietti's re-imagining of Stephen King's 1986 horror novel and his portrayal of the evil clown has been hailed by fans and critics alike, and now Skarsgard has spoken out what it took to portray Pennywise on screen.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Skarsgard said: ''I do this thing with my lip. It's a thing that I've been doing since I was a little kid, and I always wanted to bring this, like, lip thing into a character. I just put all these things together to make as much of a weird, disturbing performance as possible.''

'IT' was heralded by critics and went on to become the highest grossing R-rated film of all time.

The hit re-imagining follows a group of youngsters who are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against terrifying clown Pennywise.

A sequel has already been announced when the kids have grown up into adults and are forced to revisit their horrors as one by one they encounter Pennywise again. The second film is slated for a September 2019 release.

Although no casting has been announced for the adult sequel, 14-year-old Jaeden Lieberher - who stars as Bill the leader of The Loser's Club - already knows who he would like to play the older version of his character.

Speaking to Variety, Lieberher said: ''I think Ewan McGregor would be interesting. I don't want to offend him or anything, but he might be too old. I love Ewan McGregor, and I think he's a great actor. I think he could play Bill very well.''

Recently, filmmaker Muschietti revealed he wants Jessica Chastain to play an older Beverly in the 'IT' sequel.