'IT Chapter Two' actor Bill Skarsgard's daughter's bedroom is ''filled'' with scary Pennywise teddy bears.
Bill Skarsgard's daughter's bedroom is ''filled'' with Pennywise teddy bears.
The 'IT Chapter Two' actor has received a lot of cuddly versions of his murderous clown alter ego and despite many people finding the notorious horror character terrifying, he's used them to decorate his 11-month-old little girl's room.
He admitted: ''I've gotten a bunch of fun merch and stuff throughout the years, so her little baby room is just filled with Pennywise teddy bears.''
Talk show host Stephen Colbert quipped in response: ''That's nice. You're softening her up.''
The presenter went on to advise his guest - who has his daughter with actress Alida Morberg - to ''never let her see'' the horror sequel.
The 29-year-old actor also admitted he had sought inspiration from ''weird stuff'' such as animal documentaries to prepare for his role in the movie series, which is based on work by legendary horror writer Stephen King.
He explained: ''I draw inspiration from weird stuff. I just like watching these animal documentaries and so forth.
''And as I was preparing the character, I was like, 'Oh I guess he's a little bit of a hyena, a little bit of a grizzly bear.' ... Because of the lip, have you ever seen a grizzly bear scream with all the drool?''
After he finished filming the first 'IT' movie, Bill previously revealed it caused him to have nightmares for ''weeks''.
He said: ''It was weird. I really enjoyed myself doing it, but the day after we wrapped, I went back home to Stockholm, Sweden, and it's always a weird experience when you work really hard on something and then you go back to regular life at your childhood home.
''And that's when I finally realised what an impact the character had had on me. For the following two weeks I would have these really disturbing dreams about Pennywise.
''It was very strange, it was almost like a really slow exorcism to completely let go of him.''
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Buoyed by the success of last year's 'Ocean Av', Boston-born Brooklynite Emma Frank releases her fourth album 'Come Back'.
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
We're obsessed with this Scottish hero.
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
With a constant barrage of hilarious visual and verbal gags, this riotous animated adventure might...
Mr. Peabody is doubtlessly the most intelligent and most accomplished dog on the planet, and...
Amy Sedaris' Comedy Central series Strangers with Candy was an absurdist deconstruction of after school...
The Great New Wonderful represents a major departure for director Danny Leiner in that it...
Campy-revamp remakes and Nicole Kidman just don't mix.But the problem is not the actress's performances....