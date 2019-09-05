Bill Skarsgard gave 'IT Chapter Two' director Andy Muschietti his ''fake teeth''.

The 29-year-old actor reprises his role as Pennywise the Clown in the horror sequel, and the filmmaker has revealed the pair shared a ''ritualistic'' moment as they shot the final scene.

Asked if he took anything home from the set, he told Cinemablend: ''I will tell you one thing. The very last take of the last shot of principle photography for 'It Chapter Two' was with Bill on the graveyard where he sees Ben downstairs.

''When we wrapped, Bill took his fake teeth and gave them to me. And it was like the best ritual. It had a ritualistic value and I still keep them very safe.''

Jessica Chastain revealed rather than taking something with her, she decided to give her cast mates a sweet gift to mark the end of filming.

The 42-year-old actress joined the movie alongside James McAvoy, Jay Ryan, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Andy Bean as the adult versions of the Losers' Club - whose younger counterparts are played by Sophie Lillis, Jaeden Martell, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer and Wyatt Oleff - and she had something special to mark the bond the group shared while adapting Stephen King's iconic novel for the big screen.

Asked if she took anything home from the set, she admitted: ''I gave all the Losers a gift. It's a wooden engraved 'Loser' with the character name and the 'V' for 'lover', and inside are all the Losers' tokens.''

Meanwhile, Muschietti previously revealed how grateful he was for King giving notes and making suggestions for the script.

He recently said: ''Steve, I love this man and he's been so supportive of this. I share the script with him because I wanted to know what he thought of it, if he has any kind of notes. He very generously said, just take this as it is, it's not a mandate but these are a couple of things I would like to see in the movie.''