Big Shaq doesn't feel any pressure to top 'Man's Not Hot' and just wants to keep enjoying himself.

Comedian Michael Dapaah - who performs as his alter ego Big Shaq - scored a major hit in 2017 with his spoof grime record and he knows that everyone is now waiting for him to follow it up but he's not stressing about his next move.

Speaking at the Global Awards at London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on Thursday (01.03.18), he exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''For me, it's the same formula man. I just enjoy what I do, and that's the most important thing. I'll continue just enjoying creating. With 'Man's Not Hot', with everything to do with Shaq and any other character that I do, I just enjoy what I do, and I just stick to that.''

Speaking out of character, Michael revealed he is ''constantly'' writing and creating new material but it never feels like work to him because he loves what he does so much.

He said: ''I'm in my little dungeon creating all the time and so it's no pressure for me, it's just constantly enjoying it man. Once you stop enjoying creating, that's when it starts being like a job, and it's never like a job for me.''

On the subject of Big Shaq, it appears the sky is the limit, with a lot more planned for the rapper.

Michael added: ''Everything, man. Big Shaq, he stems from my web series called #SWIL, so the second season of that's coming out. More comedy, more music, more everything.''

Asked about the possibility of Shaq branching out into food and other side product, it appears it could be an option one day.

Michael coyly said: ''Let's wait for it ... I have no clue, mate. You're just going to have to wait and see, bro.''