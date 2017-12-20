Big Shaq has plenty of music ''up his sleeve'' for next year.

The 26-year-old meme rapper - whose real name is Michael Dappah - has promised fans he's going to focus more on making tunes than his comedy skits in 2018.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''We might focus a bit more on the entertainment side in terms of the comedy, and then maybe I might drop something - I've got a few things up my sleeve.''

The 'Man's Not Hot' hitmaker recently thanked everyone who made his first ever headline show so special after he was joined by Stormzy, Lethal Bizzle and JME for the gig.

Michael said he was grateful to his fan base for making the 'Christmas Link Up' concert at Electric Brixton in London so much fun.

He tweeted: ''Thank you to all 1700 of you that made my first ever headline show an absolute movie. Thanks to my team, all the artists & every1 involved that made this a celebration! We did this together. (sic)''

The trio of grime stars joined Michael on stage for a rendition of his hit single.

During the performance, he also gave a shout-out to his other comic creations MC Quakez and Dr Ofori.

It comes after the rapper asked Noel Gallagher to perform 'Wonderwall' with him, as the former Oasis star recently revealed he's a huge fan of the rapper.

In a video, he said: ''Man like Noel. Get my number just DM me on Twitter. I'll send you the number then obviously we can chop it up, you understand 'cause like mans international now. Check the statistics.

''You get me, like. My schedules kinda busy now. But I like you and I appreciate you know what I'm saying.

''I think it's an honour, you know what I'm saying?''