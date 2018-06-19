Big Shaq is supporting the 2018 Jeans for Genes Day.

The 'Mans Not Hot' rapper - real name Michael Dapaah - has signed up to promote the charity campaign, which raises money for children with life-altering genetic disorders, and he is delighted to be able to help in his own way.

He said: ''It feels good to be a part of such an amazing cause! Helping children and families affected and also helping raise awareness for Jeans for Genes Day 2018. I know for sure if we all come together, we can be a part of a bigger picture.''

Jeans for Genes Day will take place on Friday September 21 and other celebrities involved with the campaign include Kimberley Walsh, Una Healy, Conor Maynard, Rochelle Humes, Peter Andre, Jamie Lomas, Montana Brown, Jess Wright, Kelly Knox, Hayley Hasselhof, Felicity Hayward, Charlotte De Carle, Frankie Gaff, Ashley James, Michael Dapaah, Candice Brown and Tallia Storm.

Michael recently dropped new track 'Man Don't Dance' as his alter ego Big Shaq, a sequel to the grime parody song he released last year which became a major hit.

The 26-year-old actor-and-comedian previously admitted he didn't feel any pressure to top 'Man's Not Hot' and just wants to keep having fun with his musical endeavours.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''For me, it's the same formula man. I just enjoy what I do, and that's the most important thing. I'll continue just enjoying creating. With 'Man's Not Hot', with everything to do with Shaq and any other character that I do, I just enjoy what I do, and I just stick to that.''