Big Narstie wants McDonald's to sell his ''intergalactic'' Big Narstie Mac burger.

The 32-year-old star has been helping the fast food chain celebrate their legendary Big Mac turning 50 years old, and has revealed his own salivating recipe that he's hoping they'll put on their menu.

Asked when the 'Big Narstie Mac' is coming to McDonald's, the rapper - whose real name is Tyrone Lindo - exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I am trying to get McDonald's UK to make me a burger.

''I think it would do well for them, you know.

''My burger would be intergalactic. Do you know what I would do?

''I'd cut two patties in half and fill it with cheese in the middle.''

Asked who would win in eating the most Big Mac's at once between him and his pal Ed Sheeran, the 'When the Bassline Drops' hitmaker said it would be a ''close call''.

To mark the special occasion, Narstie joined forces with fellow grime star Lady Leshurr on a rap battle, which saw them spit the tongue-twisting list of ingredients from the famous 1974 Big Mac advert.

