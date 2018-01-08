'Big Little Lies' and 'Three Billboards Outside Epping, Missouri' were the big winners at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, picking up four prizes each.

Nicole Kidman was the first to take home an award at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday (07.01.18) evening, scooping Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie for her role as domestic abuse victim Celeste Wright in the HBO show and used her time on the podium to speak about her hopes for ''change''.

Nicole - who, along with the majority of the room, wore black as part of the anti-harassment Time's Up initiative- said: ''This character that I played represents something that is the centre of our conversation right now: abuse. I do believe and I hope that we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them.''

She went on to pay tribute to her co-stars Reese Witherspoon - who had also been nominated for the award - Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley - insisting the award was ''ours to share''

The 50-year-old actress then praised her husband Keith Urban and her beloved mother Janelle.

She said: ''Keith, when my cheek is against yours, everything melts away. I love you...

''My momma was an advocate for the women's movement when I was growing up, and because of her I'm standing here. My achievements are her achievements.''

Nicole's on-screen husband, Alexander Skarsgard, paid tribute to her as he picked up the Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie award, as well as singling out author Liane Moriarty and producer Bruno Papandrea.

He said: ''I am here tonight because I had the privilege of working with a group of extraordinarily talented women.

''Nicole, I love you. Thank you for making this the greatest experience of my career.''

Laura was also a winner, taking home Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie, and won praise for her powerful speech.

She said: ''Many of us were taught not to tattle, it was a culture of silencing and that was normalized. I urge all of us to not only support survivors and bystanders who are brave enough to tell their truth, but to promote restorative justice. May we also please protect and employ them.''

The series' fourth award was for Best Limited Series or TV Movie.

Meanwhile, 'Three Billboards Outside Epping, Missouri' picked up the coveted Best Motion Picture, Drama accolade, as well as Best Screenplay, while Frances McDormand took home Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama and her co-star Sam Rockwell won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.

Like many of the winners, Frances addressed the issue of sexual misconduct in her speech.

She said: ''So many of you know I keep my politics private but it was really great to be in this room tonight. And to be part of the tectonic movement in our industry's power structure. Trust me. The women in this room tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work. Thank you.''

Other big winners on the night included 'The Disaster Artist' star James Franco, who won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical and Gary Oldman, who took home the same honour in the Drama category for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in 'The Darkest Hour', while Saoirse Ronan's role in 'Lady Bird' earned her the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical statuette, and her movie was also named Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.

Aziz Ansari's turn in 'Master Of None' won him Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical, while the acting honours in the TV Drama categories went to Elisabeth Moss for 'The Handmaid's Tale' - which was named Best TV Series, Drama - and Sterling K. Brown for 'This Is Us'.

Seth Meyers was the host of this year's ceremony.

The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards full list of winners:

FILM:

Best Motion Picture, Drama:

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

'Lady Bird'

Best Director of a Motion Picture

Guillermo Del Toro, 'The Shape of Water'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Gary Oldman, 'Darkest Hour'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Frances McDormand, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

James Franco, 'The Disaster Artist'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Saoirse Ronan, 'Lady Bird'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Sam Rockwell, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Alison Janney, 'I, Tonya'

Best Screenplay:

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Best Original Score:

Alexander Desplat, 'The Shape of Water'

Best Animated Feature:

'Coco'

Best Foreign Language Film:

'In the Fade'

Best Original Song :

'This Is Me', 'The Greatest Showman'

TELEVISION:

Best TV Series, Drama:

'The Handmaid's Tale'

Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical:

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Best Limited Series or TV Movie:

'Big Little Lies'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama:

Sterling K Brown, 'This Is Us'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama:

Elisabeth Moss, 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical:

Aziz Ansari, 'Master of None'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical:

Rachel Brosnahan, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Laura Dern, 'Big Little Lies'

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alexander Skarsgard, 'Big Little Lies'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

Ewan McGregor, 'Fargo'

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie:

Nicole Kidman, 'Big Little Lies'