Biffy Clyro proved they can still entertain a metal crowd as Saturday's (10.06.17) headliners at Download Festival.

The Scottish rockers received backlash on social media when they were first announced on the line-up because their latest material, including LP 'Ellipsis' has more of a pop sound, but even the lighter numbers including 'Many Of Horror' went down a storm with the raucous crowd who belted out the lyrics to every song.

Frontman Simon Neil repeatedly told the crowd throughout the set, which was an hour and 40 minutes long, that the band had been ''looking forward to playing Download all year''.

The band - who will also perform at Glastonbury later this month - looked at home on The Lemmy Stage (named after the late great Motörhead frontman).

BANG Showbiz watched from the Zippo Encore booth as they kicked off with 'Wolves of Winter' before indulging metallers with one of their heaviest numbers 'Living Is A Problem Because Everything Dies'.

They ended their electric 18-song set list with 'The Captain' which once again turned into a mass sing-a-long.

Fireworks illuminated the grey skies at the end of the set and Simon, 37, strolled down the walkway to the crowd and took a well-earned bow.

Earlier in the day, the likes of Coheed and Cambria, Suicide Silence and Alestorm played in the sunshine on the Zippo Encore Stage.

Tonight (11.06.17) Aerosmith will close the festival with what is set to be one of their last ever performances as a band.

Biffy Clyro's Download set list:

'Wolves of Winter'

'Living Is a Problem Because Everything Dies'

'Sounds Like Balloons'

'Biblical'

'In the Name of the Wee Man'

'Who's Got a Match?'

'57'

'Bubbles'

'Black Chandelier'

'Friends and Enemies'

'That Golden Rule'

'Medicine'

'Different People'

'Mountains'

'9/15ths'

'Animal Style'

'Many of Horror'

'The Captain'