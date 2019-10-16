Biffy Clyro are ''waiting for the call'' to headline Glastonbury.

The 'Balance, Not Symmetry' hitmakers - comprised of Simon Neil and brothers Ben and James Johnston - have topped the bill at several festivals around the UK but although they've played at Glastonbury before, they've never held the top spot at the iconic festival.

And they've now said they're ''ready'' to take on the challenge, as they joked their phones are switched on and waiting to receive the phone call offering them the slot.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the Q Awards at London's Roundhouse on Wednesday (16.10.19), James said: ''My phone is not on silent! We're ready for the call should it come! Obviously Glastonbury is an institution that you can't say too much about, we've had many great appearances there over the years, we're waiting for that call, we're ready, we're ready.''

If they miss out on headlining, Ben said they would be keen on setting up their own Biffy Clyro weekend, although James joked they may have trouble getting a line-up together, as many of the bands they listen to are ''deeply unpopular''.

Asked about hosting their own festival, Ben said: ''That could be a lot of fun. It's not something we've talked about, but to curate a festival and pick our own bands.''

To which James added: ''The thing is, all the bands we like are deeply unpopular, so I don't know how we'd be able to do that.''

And Ben insisted: ''We'd have a great time though, it's fine!''

Meanwhile, the group also teased the idea of creating the theme tune to a future James Bond film, because the album they're currently working on has a track which is ''quite Bondy''.

When asked if they'd been contacted about the theme for upcoming Bond move 'No Time To Die', Ben said: ''No, not yet, I'm pretty sure Ed Sheeran's trying to keep on top of that one, but there is a song on the new album which is quite Bondy, so we'll see what happens.''