Comedian drag star Bianca Del Rio wants to join the Spice Girls as Victoria Beckham's replacement for the band's reunion tour in 2019.
The comedian drag star has insisted while she admittedly isn't a big fan of the 'Wannabe' hitmakers, she still thinks she could be a perfect fit for the group's comeback shows in the absence of the fashion designer.
Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said: ''I'm not a fan but Adore Delano and Courtney Act are huge Spice Girls fans, they can quote the movie, and I know nothing.
''If they need an uppity b***h who doesn't want to be there, I'e been that person on my many tours, so why not. Nothing gayer than that!
''She is fashionable but when you're a pencil does it really matter what you wear? She's like: 'Ooh I'm a designer'. Please girl!''
The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star is no stranger to a passionate fanbase either, although she has begged her own supporters to stop sending her such strange gifts.
She explained: ''It started with some very interesting packages, first letters, some very long letters, they were unstable letters.
''And then it became the catheter because she was a nurse who sent me catheter and support socks that she said would work on long flights.
''She was thoughtful but obviously didn't realise I wasn't going to walk around with a purse full of p**s while I'm on a flight!''
Spice Girls - made up of Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner - are set for a reunion tour in 2019, but they won't be joined by Victoria.
