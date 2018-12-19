Bianca Del Rio wants to replace Victoria Beckham for the Spice Girls tour.

The comedian drag star has insisted while she admittedly isn't a big fan of the 'Wannabe' hitmakers, she still thinks she could be a perfect fit for the group's comeback shows in the absence of the fashion designer.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said: ''I'm not a fan but Adore Delano and Courtney Act are huge Spice Girls fans, they can quote the movie, and I know nothing.

''If they need an uppity b***h who doesn't want to be there, I'e been that person on my many tours, so why not. Nothing gayer than that!

''She is fashionable but when you're a pencil does it really matter what you wear? She's like: 'Ooh I'm a designer'. Please girl!''

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star is no stranger to a passionate fanbase either, although she has begged her own supporters to stop sending her such strange gifts.

She explained: ''It started with some very interesting packages, first letters, some very long letters, they were unstable letters.

''And then it became the catheter because she was a nurse who sent me catheter and support socks that she said would work on long flights.

''She was thoughtful but obviously didn't realise I wasn't going to walk around with a purse full of p**s while I'm on a flight!''

Spice Girls - made up of Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner - are set for a reunion tour in 2019, but they won't be joined by Victoria.