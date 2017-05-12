Bianca Balti's beauty regime became ''more simple'' after having children.

The 33-year-old model has admitted she has ''always'' been a ''simple person'' and has never been one to apply a lot of cosmetics products to her face, but her daily make-up routine became more minimalist after she gave birth to daughters Matilde, 10, and two-year-old Mia.

Speaking to Vogue.com about her aesthetic, the fashion muse said: '' I've always been a simple person, but everything got more simple [after] becoming a mom.''

But the brunette beauty believes having ''beautiful skin'' and a strong eyebrow is the key to distract from not wearing a full face of make-up.

She explained: ''If you have beautiful skin and a [strong] brow, people don't even notice you're wearing make-up, but your face is so much better.''

And the Lombardy-born star's penchant for natural beauty has stemmed from her mother Maryam Marzani who ''never'' wore cosmetic products, except for a slick of rouge lipstick, whcih she only wore on rare occasions.

She said: ''My mom never used to put make-up on. But one day, when I was a kid, she had a red lip, and I was like, 'Oh my god, you look so amazing!' She said: 'But if I wore it all the time, you would not have noticed.'''

However, Bianca has admitted she will also ''transform'' from her daily look when she is working on a photoshoot or a new campaign, although she claims she doesn't pay ''much attention'' to her appearance on a ''daily basis''.

She explained: ''I transform when I work, but on a daily basis I really don't pay that much attention to my looks.''