Beyonce Knowles and Balmain are releasing a three-piece capsule collection later this week in celebration of her Coachella headline performance.
Beyonce and Balmain are releasing a capsule collection in celebration of her Coachella headline performance.
The three garments are inspired by her stagewear from the show-stopping performance in April and include the yellow and pink sweatshirts she wore, as well as a black t-shirt with the same sorority-inspired graphic.
Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, said: ''Sometimes, you create a moment, and it's just one moment. With the clothes that we are creating now, it's going to be a moment that keeps going and going and going. This is something really important.
''Everybody is always telling me about millennials or about the future--this is the future. This is making sure that these iconic moments talk to the young people.
''This is something important and this collaboration is talking to the new generation and saying you can get that piece, you can be a part of the history.''
The pair first came up with the idea for the collection during a rehearsal in the costumes inspired by marching band uniforms.
Olivier told Vogue.com: ''When she saw all the dancers loving the outfit - and she was loving her own outfit - she realised that what we were creating on stage for her, for all the dancers, was something really impactful.''
And the designer wants the partnership to inspire the fashion world to embrace music more.
He said: ''What I learned the whole time working with Beyoncé is that fashion is a really, really small world, and music is a really big global world, and when music and fashion meet each other, it becomes a strong world together. An entire nation.''
Proceeds from the collaboration will benefit the United Negro College Fund.
Olivier said: ''The donation was the main goal of this collaboration. We don't forget where we come from. This is really, really important - I come from an orphanage, you know. I think there is something really emotional about our collaboration.''
Balmain x Beyoncé will be available on Friday (13.07.18) at Balmain's Paris flagship and from July 14 online and at select retailers.
