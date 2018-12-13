Beth Tweddle is expecting her first child with husband Andy Allen in May 2019.
Beth Tweddle is pregnant.
The 33-year-old former Olympian took to her social media channels to announce she is expecting her first child with her husband Andy Allen in May next year.
She wrote on Twitter: ''Really excited to share the news that Andy and I are expecting our first child in May 2019 (sic)''
Beth also took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her Christmas tree, alongside which was a blackboard with a note which read: ''Our greatest gift is due to be unwrapped May 2019''
The couple married in June this year in Cheshire, north west England, and the retired gymnast - who won bronze for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympic Games on the uneven bars - described her big day as ''magical''.
She recently said: ''The whole thing was just magical, more so than we ever could have imagined.''
Beth's recent joy comes two years after a horror injury left her unable to walk or shower temporarily.
In 2016, during ski training for reality show 'The Jump' she smashed into barriers while practicing a jump, resulting in her breaking her neck.
She was airlifted to hospital from the ski slope in Austria, and has since suffered flashbacks of the traumatic incident.
Speaking earlier this year, she said: ''There are still moments where I'll do something and it hits home that it happened.
''I'm not 100 per cent better yet, physically or mentally.''
Beth also hinted in June that she and Andy would be trying for a baby.
She said: ''We're excited about the future and have loads to look forward to.
''We'd love a family so who knows. Watch this space...''
