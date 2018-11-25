Benny Blanco thinks Drake is the only artist left on his lift that he hasn't already been in the studio with.
Benny Blanco wants to work with Drake.
The acclaimed songwriter - who has collaborated with the likes of Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj and Lana Del Ray - thinks the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker is the only artist left on his lift that he hasn't already been in the studio with.
He said: ''There's definitely less artists I haven't worked with than I have. I've worked with all the people I've wanted to work with [except Drake].''
However, he's reluctant to get involved with Drake as he thinks he doesn't need him.
Speaking to Q magazine, he said ''At the same time, he already has his thing and it sounds so good that I wouldn't want to mess it up.''
After over a decade working behind the scenes, the 'Eastside' hitmaker has now stepped into the spotlight himself, even though he doesn't feel comfortable performing in front of other people.
He said: ''Look, I wanna be the centre of attention with my friends. I don't wanna be the centre of attention with the world.
''I'm not a very public person in that side of things, I just don't love the feeling of it.''
But Benny was inspired to take the plunge after sitting backstage with his friend Ed and watching a documentary about Jimmy Iovine and Dr Dre.
He recalled: ''We were watching 'The Defiant Ones', back to back, before one of Ed's shows.
''He stood up and he's like, 'What the f**k are we doing with our lives? These guys are doing everything.' I was like, 'Yeah!' and then he was like, 'Alright, I'm gonna go play this show.'
''He literally played a stadium and I was just sitting backstage by myself. I was like, 'What am I doing with my life?' I was sitting there having one of those moments where you're digging deep.''
Up-and-coming British singer-songwriter Alice Chater unveils her brand new single 'Hourglass'.
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Paloma Faith tests her aim in the video for her new single 'Loyal', directed by Jamie Travis, ahead of the release of album 'The Architect: Zeitgeist...
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
After teaming up with Benny Blanco and Khalid on the song 'Eastside' earlier this year, Halsey returns with her newest single 'Without Me'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Back in 2009, before he signed to Lil' Wayne's Young Money label through Cash Money/Universal,...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...