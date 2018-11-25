Benny Blanco wants to work with Drake.

The acclaimed songwriter - who has collaborated with the likes of Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj and Lana Del Ray - thinks the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker is the only artist left on his lift that he hasn't already been in the studio with.

He said: ''There's definitely less artists I haven't worked with than I have. I've worked with all the people I've wanted to work with [except Drake].''

However, he's reluctant to get involved with Drake as he thinks he doesn't need him.

Speaking to Q magazine, he said ''At the same time, he already has his thing and it sounds so good that I wouldn't want to mess it up.''

After over a decade working behind the scenes, the 'Eastside' hitmaker has now stepped into the spotlight himself, even though he doesn't feel comfortable performing in front of other people.

He said: ''Look, I wanna be the centre of attention with my friends. I don't wanna be the centre of attention with the world.

''I'm not a very public person in that side of things, I just don't love the feeling of it.''

But Benny was inspired to take the plunge after sitting backstage with his friend Ed and watching a documentary about Jimmy Iovine and Dr Dre.

He recalled: ''We were watching 'The Defiant Ones', back to back, before one of Ed's shows.

''He stood up and he's like, 'What the f**k are we doing with our lives? These guys are doing everything.' I was like, 'Yeah!' and then he was like, 'Alright, I'm gonna go play this show.'

''He literally played a stadium and I was just sitting backstage by myself. I was like, 'What am I doing with my life?' I was sitting there having one of those moments where you're digging deep.''