Ben Foden's wife Jackie Belanoff Smith is pregnant with their first child.

The 'Celebrity X Factor' star is set to welcome his first child with his new wife, whom he married in August just two weeks after they started dating.

Ben already has Aoife, seven, and five-year-old Tadhg with his ex-wife and Saturdays singer Uni Healy, whom he divorced 19 months ago.

A source told MailOnline: ''Ben and Jackie are over the moon. They're so excited to become parents together for the first time and are looking forward to starting their new lives as a family.''

Ben and Jackie, who currently live in America, will reportedly move back to the UK to raise their tot, and ''can't wait'' to welcome their bundle of joy.

The insider added: ''The plan is to move from America back to the UK and raise the baby here - there's lots to organise but they can't wait for their new arrival.''

Ben was previously married to singer Una Healy between 2012 and 2018, before they divorced in July 2018 when the former England rugby star confessed to being unfaithful.

And the sports star recently said he hopes Una will one day forgive him for his cheating.

He said: ''I hope Una will forgive me.

''I made the biggest mistake and the most ­stupid mistake you can make in a relationship.

''We seemed like a perfect match but people never know what happens behind closed doors. I think it's safe to say that Una and I were struggling for a number of years.

''Me doing what I did was the final nail in the coffin. I should have been a bigger man. I should have been able to hold my hands up and talk to Una and say, 'I'm not happy, let's figure something out or get divorced', rather than do what I did.

''That's something I have to live with and a regret I will have for the rest of my life. But at the same time there were a number of reasons why our marriage didn't work.''