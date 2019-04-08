Ben Foden ''never meant to hurt'' his ex-wife Una Healy.

The 33-year-old rugby player insists he will always love The Saturdays singer, despite cheating on her at the end of their marriage.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins', he said: ''My life's a bit of a mess. I'll always love Una. She's my first love and the mother of my kids. I never meant to hurt her in the way I did. I think it's quite appropriate to do a course like this to put some perspective on everything. At the same time, it wasn't the only reason for our divorce to go through. It's not ideal, but we're very amicable, we're getting through it, we're not the first people in the world to get divorced. We've got two little kids we adore. At the moment anything that's published about me is never very good and pretty rightly so because I was the one who committed adultery. It's hard because I'm away from my son and daughter. But I know they're in a great and loving environment with Una because she's a great mum. We never argue about that.''

Ben had ecently insisted he and Una still have a ''very amicable'' relationship and though he believes he deserves criticism for being unfaithful, he insisted that wasn't the only reason why their marriage broke down.

