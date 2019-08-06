Ben Foden has married his girlfriend, Jackie Belanoff Smith, after two weeks in a relationship.
Ben Foden has married his girlfriend after two weeks.
The rugby player has confirmed he has tied the knot with Jackie Belanoff Smith after a ''tough and turbulent'' year, which saw him split from ex Una Healy.
He wrote in a lengthy post: ''This last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you I'm sure are aware of, in some way or another. The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I'm a bad person - as I'm sure they'll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors a plenty. But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love. People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over 2 weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait?''
And Ben has received The Saturday singer Una's blessing.
He added: ''The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful X wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing. Life is short and you only get one and it's worth living. Jackie is the greatest human being I've ever come across - she's beautiful inside and out, intelligent, charming, funny, generous, kind, gentle, energetic the list goes on. She will be a great step mum to Aoife and Tadhg and offers me a future I can't wait to explore with her.''
Ben says his heart is ''so full'' and he ''couldn't be happier'' after marrying.
He shared: ''My heart is full and I honestly couldn't be happier, so those that want to bring negativity or try and tear me down go ahead.
''My life is great and I hope you all will one day feel happiness like i feel while I write this caption. I love you @snackyjax I can't wait to see where our lives lead together you brought excitement and joy to my life and I couldn't be prouder having stand at my side as Mrs Foden. (BTW the witness is Jackie's sister @leila.bela thanks you too hun for being a legend) #Love (sic)''
Most anticipated albums of the month.
His album Chaos Ensued is released this month.
We could only pick out five favourites this month.
Who inspired Eurovision star Bilal Hassani?
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.