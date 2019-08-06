Ben Foden has married his girlfriend after two weeks.

The rugby player has confirmed he has tied the knot with Jackie Belanoff Smith after a ''tough and turbulent'' year, which saw him split from ex Una Healy.

He wrote in a lengthy post: ''This last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you I'm sure are aware of, in some way or another. The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I'm a bad person - as I'm sure they'll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors a plenty. But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love. People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over 2 weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait?''

And Ben has received The Saturday singer Una's blessing.

He added: ''The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful X wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing. Life is short and you only get one and it's worth living. Jackie is the greatest human being I've ever come across - she's beautiful inside and out, intelligent, charming, funny, generous, kind, gentle, energetic the list goes on. She will be a great step mum to Aoife and Tadhg and offers me a future I can't wait to explore with her.''

Ben says his heart is ''so full'' and he ''couldn't be happier'' after marrying.

He shared: ''My heart is full and I honestly couldn't be happier, so those that want to bring negativity or try and tear me down go ahead.

''My life is great and I hope you all will one day feel happiness like i feel while I write this caption. I love you @snackyjax I can't wait to see where our lives lead together you brought excitement and joy to my life and I couldn't be prouder having stand at my side as Mrs Foden. (BTW the witness is Jackie's sister @leila.bela thanks you too hun for being a legend) #Love (sic)''