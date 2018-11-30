The Beastie Boys' new book allowed them to explain their past ''embarrassing'' moments.

The American rap group - comprised of two remaining members Michael 'Mike D' Diamond and Adam 'Ad-Rock' Horovitz, after Adam 'MCA' Yauch tragically died in 2012 from cancer - have just released the 'Beastie Boys Book' which documents their rise to hip hop stardom in the 1980s and they don't hold anything back in the pages, including all their cringe worthy moments.

Speaking to The Times newspaper, Horovitz said: ''I think we all have things we can look back on and cringe about. Yeah, there's some f**ked up things that we've said and done, but we've also done some really great things as friends and as a band that lasted, and some good music. But yes - there are things we're embarrassed about.''

Diamond added: ''We were kids, still in high school and there was maybe one or two other kids in school who liked rap music.

''It was so new. So when we all found each other, it was when all this was happening and we were deep into it. It was a secret at school. And when you're a kid, you're not thinking about tomorrow. With the tabloids that was an interesting time. There's plenty of cringe worthy stuff that, thankfully, we had in the book a chance to call ourselves out on. But we happened to be 'the thing' at that time, in the same way that it was the Sex Pistols before us, or Eminem and Marilyn Manson after us.''

The '(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party)' hitmakers approached the book in the same way they wrote their songs and that was why the process took so ''long''.

Diamond said: ''We had plenty of false starts, which is why it took us so long. And some of them were concepts that didn't work. But that's how we've always done records too. You try things that don't work. Then you're not really supposed to talk about those.''