Beanie Feldstein opened up about the ongoing grief she's suffering following the death of her and Jonah Hill's brother, Jordan Feldstein.
Beanie Feldstein opened up about her ongoing grief following the death of her brother.
Jordan Feldstein passed away from a pulmonary thromboembolism - a blood clot in the lungs - aged 40 last December and the 25-year-old actress has admitted that her ''unbearable'' pain is at times ''unremitting'' and will always remain in her ''mind and heart''.
In an essay for InStyle, she said: ''Grief is just impossible, it cannot be contained or summarised or enclosed.
''To describe the wound grief leaves if you have not experiences it is to come to it hazy and out of focus. But then there are those of us that unfortunately see grief in sharp, unrelenting focus.''
''The pain is so unbearable at times, so unremitting. Yet, in addition to the deluge of feelings leaking out of me at all times, I have found the process of grief (because it is and will always be a process, never finished, never concluded) to be just as resonant in my mind as it is in my heart.''
The 'Lady Bird' star went on to insist that her brother was a ''remarkably generous, intelligent, loving person'' and said the Beverly Hills talent manager was a ''brilliant talent and creative mind''.
She continued: ''He was a remarkably generous, intelligent, loving person. He was an incredible father, beloved by his boys... He was a deeply devoted son.
''He was a brilliant creative mind. And he was my biggest brother. He gave me so many things, including my name.''
The 'Booksmart' actress went on to compare her loss to wearing a new pair of glasses, which colour every experience and every interaction that she has.
She said: ''It's like all of a sudden, a pair of glasses were strapped to my face. And I can't take them off. Ever. And these glasses make me see the world differently than I did before.
''The colours bleed together more vividly. But they are somehow more than they ever were before. More visceral. More vibrant. More present. Simultaneously more awe-inspiring and more aching.''
Jordan and Beanie's brother, Jonah Hill, admitted a few months ago he still finds it ''painful'' to speak about his older sibling's passing.
He said: ''The only reason I don't want to talk about it, is because it's painful... Not out of disrespect. But I miss him and I love him and I wish he was here.''
Make sure you're tooled up properly for your next festival weekend.
In one of the tiniest theatres, on one of the smallest stages, and playing to a diminutive audience, the petite Amy Odell played a tremendous gig...
Live Through This was released on this day (April 12) in 1994.
After a successful debut album, 'Atelo', Eyre Llew have returned to collaborate with Korean shoegaze band In The Endless Zanhyang We Are for joint EP...
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
They have a new tour coming this Autumn.
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
The cast and crew of upcoming drama 'True Story', including Jonah Hill, James Franco, Felicity...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
A consistently hilarious stream of in-jokes keeps the audience in fits of laughter even if...
After a pretty traumatic time returning to high school to uncover the source of a...
Schmidt and Jenko are two young cops who thought they'd seen the last of student...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...