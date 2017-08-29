Barns Courtney was meant to wear a ''questionable cowboy'' outfit for his cameo in Charli XCX's 'Boys' video.

The 26-year-old singer was featured in the promo which was directed by the 'Boom Clap' singer and the pop beauty's stylist for the shoot was keen to see him rocking pink lapels, glitter and baring lots of skin, but as soon as Charli saw him she said ''no''.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Barns revealed: ''Originally her stylist put me in a very questionable cowboy outfit - pink lapels, glitter, star spangled banner, a lot of skin on show, package, bare-legged.''

Barns' appearance in the video was relatively short and lasted less than a minute.

He said: ''I blew a bubble, it took about 30 seconds, left and that was that.''

The 'Fire' singer's appearance came as a bit of a surprise as he was working in a location close to where the video was being shot.

He said: ''I was asked very last minute.

''I just happened to be rehearsing for my last tour about 20 minutes down the road from where she was shooting it.''

However, it may lead to the pair - who both performed at Reading and Leeds festivals over the weekend - working together on music in the future.

Barns said: ''I'd love to collaborate with Charli.

''I think she's a very interesting artist in that she's pop but actually quite left-field in her own right and experimental.

''It's something I would definitely be up for.''

Barns' debut album 'The Attractions of Youth' will be released on September 29 via Virgin EMI.