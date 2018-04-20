'Barking' hitmaker Ramz used to get fans asking him for selfies while he was working in Sainsbury's.

The 21-year-old grime star - whose real name is Ramone Rochester - shot to fame with the hit song in December, and it has now achieved over 80 million global streams worldwide.

The rapper was working in a branch of the supermarket in London just as he was becoming famous in the UK, and he admits his rise from a grocery store worker to becoming the highest charting UK urban artist since 2015, has been a ''whirlwind''.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he admitted: ''It definitely has been a whirlwind, yes.

''I feel that my life has changed a lot.

''From being a person that could walk through Mitcham (London) like anyone else, to now getting recognised and stopped quite a lot.

''Working at Sainsbury's got very hectic too, as while I was working there, I was always getting asked to be in pictures with people.''

Ramz already hangs out with London's biggest stars on the scene, including Dave and Mo Stack, but he says he'd like to get to know his idols, J Hus and Stormzy, a bit better, and maybe team up with the latter on a song.

He said: ''I hang out with Dave quite a lot as we are good friends. And Mo Stack I love as well.

''I would love to meet up with Hus and Stormzy a bit more.

''Yeah, there's a lot of people I enjoy spending time with.''

Asked about a potential collaboration with 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker Stormzy, he added: ''Who knows? I'm definitely working with other people at the moment, but I have to keep my mouth closed on that right now, as I'd like it to be a surprise.''

Ramz's new single 'Family Tree' - which was produced by Stormzy's long-time producer Fraser T. Smith - is out now.