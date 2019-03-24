Bang Bang Romeo's Anastasia 'Stars' Walker fears vomiting on Pink when she meets her.

The 'What About Us' hitmaker personally selected the Doncaster three-piece to support her on the European leg of her 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour', and the singer admits she is terrified that she will get nervous and end up throwing up over her idol backstage.

Speaking to the March issue of digital magazine The Lowdown, Stars admitted: ''I hope I don't get scared with butterflies and vomit on her.

''That would be the worst thing that could happen.

''I am very lucky that I've grown up with my dad (former 'Coronation Street' actor Chris Walker) who is an actor and I've grown up in the circle.

''Not Pink-sized circles, but I know that at the end of the day she is working and the last thing I want to do is get in her way.

''But when I first meet her, I am going to lose my s***. When she says, 'Hi, I'm Pink', I'm going to be like, 'Yes I know. I know exactly who you are.'''

Before Bang Bang Romeo - completed by guitarist Ross Cameron and drummer Richard Gartland - hit the road with Pink, they will embark on their own mini tour throughout Record Store Day, playing live sets at four different stores, Record Junkee in Sheffield, Tallbird in Chesterfield, Jumbo in Leeds and Jacaranda in Liverpool on April 13.

They're also releasing a special vinyl version of 'Cemetery'.

Stars said: ''There's nothing more satisfying than holding a physical, beautiful, REAL version of the music you love in both hands - that version especially being vinyl - jumping on your bike and peddling back to your house to stick it on your Dad's record player, and taking in every aspect that listening to music on vinyl has to offer.

''We each grew up hanging around our favourite music shops as much as we could, and our fondest memories of our favourite artists were all born there.

''We put as much heart and soul into our artwork as we do the music, for us, the visual experience is almost as important as the music itself, so it's a real buzz for us to be releasing our own music on Vinyl for the first time.''

The B-side is a cover of Radiohead's hit 'Creep', which sees them switch up the lyric 'I want a perfect body' to 'I've got a sexy body'.

Stars said: ''We've adopted the timeless classic 'Creep' as one of our own, and sort of use it as a secret weapon.

''Radiohead are probably one of our favourite bands, so to play it we're really just honouring Radiohead. Live, I also change the lyrics 'I want a perfect body' to 'I've got a sexy body' because, well, I have.''

The band also have their sci-fi-themed debut album 'A Heartbreaker's Guide To The Galaxy' due out on June 14.

The Pink tour kicks off on June 20 in Cardiff and concludes with two nights at London's Wembley Stadium on June 29 and June 20.

To read the full interview with Stars in the March issue of The Lowdown visit www.lizzieslowdown.com/the-lowdown on March 29.