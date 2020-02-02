BAFTA attendees are being urged to wear sustainable outfits to the ceremony.

Stars flooded the red carpet at the annual film awards ceremony on Sunday (02.02.20), and the majority of them wore dresses and suits that were either already part of their wardrobe, or had been hired for the night, rather than buying something brand new.

Before the ceremony, BAFTA sent out a sustainable fashion guide to all attendees, which was put together by the London College of Fashion, and will help the star-studded bash in its efforts to be a carbon neutral awards ceremony.

The guide encourages those in attendance to make the most of rental fashion sites, such as Hurr Collective, By Rotation and My Wardrobe HQ, or source clothing from resale outlets like Vestiare Collective and Depop.

If stars really wanted something new to wear, the guide suggested several sustainable fashion brands, such as Stella McCartney and Reformation, which are renowned for using innovative eco-friendly materials.

The guide stated: ''This awards season BAFTA are doing more than ever before to consider sustainability across its awards ceremonies, including inviting guests to 'dress sustainably'.

''To help navigate some of the issues around fashion and sustainability London College of Fashion, UAL are supporting BAFTA with more information on how you can dress sustainably.''

Whilst a spokesperson for the awards added: ''Sustainability is very important to BAFTA, and we're doing more than ever before.

''Where sustainable choices are unable to be made, BAFTA is offsetting, as well as giving guests the tools to offset their own travel and make sustainable fashion choices.''

Elsewhere in the evening, the menu guests will be tucking into is comprised of entirely vegan products, whilst goody bags have been ditched.

BAFTA chair Dame Pippa Harris said: ''Like everyone, we are increasingly concerned about the impact of climate change and it just feels like we can no longer do nothing, that is just not acceptable.

''For the last year and intensively over the last eight months, everyone has been working across every area, not just the ceremony itself, the red carpet, the Grosvenor House dinner, every element that makes up the BAFTAs, to make sure that by the end of the day, the whole thing will be carbon neutral.''