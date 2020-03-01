According to Bad Bunny, he is in the midst of the ''happiest moment'' of his career.
Bad Bunny is in the ''happiest moment'' of his career.
The 25-year-old singer has just released his second studio album, 'YHLQMDLG', and he's current riding the crest of a wave.
The Puerto Rican star - whose real name is Benito Ocasio - shared: ''Right now, I'm in my happiest moment of my career.''
Bad Bunny enjoyed a stellar year in 2019, and he's confident 2020 will be even more successful.
He said: ''It was an amazing year full of amazing moments and I'm so grateful, but I think 2020 will be a lot better.''
The singer also thinks his new album proves that he's evolved since his debut release, 'X 100pre', in 2018.
He told Billboard: ''That album was nostalgic, it had sad tracks and this new album is happier.
''It's for having fun, dancing, forget [your] problems. I don't want to compete with my last album because it's something different. People will see an evolution of 'X100Pre'.
''I can do whatever I want. That's how I feel right now. It's about doing what you feel.''
Earlier this year, Bad Bunny appeared on stage during the Super Bowl half-time show.
The 'Mia' hitmaker performed exclusively in Spanish - and he thinks it was important he did so, saying that Latinos ''won'' the iconic sporting occasion.
He explained: ''It was such a special experience to represent the Latino community in an American event of the NFL.
''I don't know anything about the NFL. I don't know who won. Latinos won the game.''
These are the albums we've been loving this month.
These rock records give us hope for the rest of 2020.
Some notable names are missing from this year's line-up.
'Father of All...' isn't an awful album but it certainly isn't that good either.
Joel Stewart has already released four singles.
Listen to Generation Dude's 'Radio Pills'.
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.