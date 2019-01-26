Backstreet Boys consider themselves a ''vocal harmony group'' not a boyband and are proud of their longevity in the music industry.
The group have just released 'DNA', their first album in six years and they have insisted they are not simply a ''boyband''.
AJ McLean told NPR: ''We have always considered ourselves to be a vocal harmony group. And we do actually finally have an a capella song on this album; we haven't had one since the very first record.''
Brian Littrell added: ''You have to continue to grow. I mean, one of the struggles for us early on was this box that society or the press wants to put you in. Like, 'Oh, you're a bunch of pretty faces, you don't really sing. You're a boy band, [you'll last] the year if you're lucky, and then you'll be gone.''
The group have been together for 26 years and they are proud of their longevity in the music industry.
AJ said: ''I just turned 41. To be 41 and still be sitting here talking to you is a miracle within itself. With drugs and alcohol and all these things that I've had to overcome, it will forever be a daily struggle. And that's why we've always prided ourselves on just being honest with our fans and being honest with each other. That is probably one of the biggest reasons why we've been together for almost 26 years. We're family, we're brothers, we've seen the highs and lows with each other. We've been through everything together. We're all fathers now, we're all married. We've literally lived lives together -- good, bad or indifferent.''
