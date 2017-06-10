The Backstreet Boys have extended their Las Vegas residency.

The 'I Want It That Way' hitmakers - comprised of Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough - have been performing at The AXIS Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino as part of the 'Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life' show since March and will now play right through until next year.

Kevin told People magazine: ''We're all fathers now. It's just really convenient for us to be with our families. We're doing three shows a week. We're not on a plane or on a bus every day going to a new city, to a new arena, to another hotel, to another airport. It's just a lot easier... and (it's) so fun for us, so that's a plus.''

The group are also hoping to drop some new music later this year following by a world tour, although they're hoping their Las Vegas residency will be extended again.

He explained: ''For the most part, everybody comes to Vegas to have a great time to party, to celebrate. So it's just a great playground for folks to get away and let go, and I think the age of our core fans that grew up with us, where they're at in their lives now, we're a perfect fit for Las Vegas.''

''So everybody's coming up there with a great attitude and ready to cut loose and have a great time and celebrate, so number one, that's incredible.''