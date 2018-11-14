Beverley Sisters singer Babs Beverley has died at the age of 91.
Babs Beverley has died.
The Beverley Sisters singer - who found fame alongside her siblings, the late Joy, and her twin Teddie - passed away on October 28 aged 91, according to an obituary in the Daily Telegraph newspaper.
The singer married dentist James Mitchell in 1963 after just five weeks together, but their union ended just a few weeks later and they eventually divorced in 1967. She had no children.
Babs - who was born Babette P. Chinery - and her sisters grew up in Bethnal Green, east London but were evacuated to the Midlands during World War II.
The trio had their own BBC TV show in the 1950s but were best known for their songs such as 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus' and 'How Much is that Doggy in the Window'.
In 2002, the 'Sisters' hitmakers sang at the Queen's Golden Jubilee and made it into the Guinness World Records as the world's longest-surviving vocal group without a line-up change, and they received MBEs four years later.
After Joy - who shared the same birthday as the twins but was three years older - passed away in August 2015, Babs and Teddie admitted they had been unable to face going to their funeral.
Babs said at the time: ''It would have destroyed us. I don't think we could have coped with kind people saying how sorry they were. Because we still can't quite believe Joy's not here. Of course, we said our own prayers for her, but I know once I start to cry I'll never stop.''
And the twins recalled how their older sister had always wanted to be the first to die.
Teddie said: ''Joy had said to me once when we were making tea, 'I hope I die before you two. I hope I'm first to go.' She didn't want to be left without us.
''When I think about her now, I know if anyone is in the heavenly choir, Joy will be. As long as she's the soloist and the others follow her phrasing!''
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way unveils a solo single for the Halloween season entitled 'Baby You're A Haunted House'.
It's been four months since her split from Liam Payne, and now she's poured her heart out into a brand new single entitled 'Love Made Me Do It'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.