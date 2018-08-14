B*Witched are releasing a new album to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The Irish pop group - comprised of twin sisters Edele and Keavy Lynch, Lindsay Armaou and Sinéad O'Carroll - haven't dropped any new music since their EP 'Champagne or Guinness' in 2014, but fans are in for a treat later this year as they're to release their new LP to mark two decades since their first self-titled collection.

However, although the girls are well known for their ''big cheesy pop songs'' - such as 'Rollercoaster', 'Blame it on the Weatherman', and 'C'est la Vie' - the foursome have decided to go down the more ''mature'' route with their sound this time around.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''The girls have been wanting to do original music for some time. They are hoping this will be their big return to form.

''They were obviously known for their big cheesy pop songs but they have steered well clear of that, because they don't think they can match to what they did in the past. The songs they have spent the past few years working on are more mature, which might not be what the fans are expecting or hoping for.''

B*Witched managed to score four UK No1s in the space of nine months between 1998 and 1999 but were dropped by their label Sony two years later in 2001.

They then went their separate ways and kept a low profile until they got back together in 2013 for the ITV2 series 'The Big Reunion' alongside the likes of Atomic Kitten.

Edele then joined the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house for the summer series of 2014, but she wasn't overly successful with the audience as she finished 6th.

The girls have been playing gigs around the UK and Ireland ever since.