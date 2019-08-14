Awkwafina will star in 'The Last Adventure of Constance Verity'.

The 30-year-old actress has signed up for the lead part in the fantasy-adventure movie, based on the novel series of the same name by A. Lee Martinez.

The novels tell the story of Constance Verity, who has been battling the supernatural since she was a child and wants a break from it. While all Constance wants is the chance to live a normal life, her destiny is to save the world and she struggles to escape it.

John Raffo has written the script, while Jon Shestack is producing.

Saga Press published 'The Last Adventure of Constance Verity' in 2016 and followed up with a sequel in 2018. Martinez is currently writing the third book in the series.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Awkwafina almost missed out on her leading role in 'The Farewell'.

Lulu Wang directed the comedy-drama, which is based on her own life and follows a family who - upon learning their grandmother has only a short while left to live - decide not to tell her and schedule a family gathering before she dies.

The role was given to Awkwafina, but filmmaker Wang revealed that when the producer approached her suggesting the rapper and actress should play a ''version of her'' in the film, she wasn't convinced the star would be a good fit.

She explained: ''[When] my producer brought her name up I was like, 'Awkwafina, the rapper from Queens? This is who you think should play, I guess, a version of me in a drama? Are we making the same film here?' ''

However, Wang went on to explain that the audition tape finally convinced her that the 'Ocean's 8' star could give a moving performance.

She added: ''There was a quality of both light and dark, where she's able to make a joke but you kind of feel like, in a way, she's doing it to mask something deeper.''