Awkwafina is to star in 'Crime After Crime'.
The 29-year-old rapper-turned-actress will star alongside Ike Barinholtz in the upcoming STXfilms comedy crime caper which will see the 'Ocean's 8' star play a podcast host who agrees to help the convict (Ike) she's devoted her true-crime podcast to prove his innocence after he escapes jail and turns up at her house.
The film has been written by Dan Gurewitch and David Young with Nick Stoller and Conor Welch producing under their Stoller Global Solutions banner as well as Awkwafina, Barinholtz and David Stassen.
Announcing Awkwafina and Ike's casting, Adam Fogelson - Chairman of STXfilms - said in statement: ''Awkwafina and Ike are comedy powerhouses who make a supremely funny duo, and we can't wait to see what they bring to this sharp and fun material.''
Welch jokingly added: ''Nick and I are huge fans of Awkwafina. Ike, not so much. But he was already attached.''
Awkwafina will also appear in the upcoming sequel to 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' alongside Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan - who will all be reprising their roles from that film.
And it was revealed this week that the 'Jumanji' teen cast, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner and Alex Wolff - who all appeared at the beginning and end of the film as the children who are transformed into adult avatars - will also be back.
The original 1981 book and 1995 movie of the same name both told the story of a magical board game which came to life when played.
The 2017 reboot updated the concept by making the board game into a video game in which four teens transported into its world, where the kids changed into grown-up avatars.
