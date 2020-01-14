Awkwafina's Critics' Choice Awards look was inspired by ''powerful and uplifting'' tones of yellow.

The 'Farewell' star stepped out onto the red carpet at the event on Sunday (12.01.20) wearing an ethereal marigold-hued Elie Saab gown, and her make-up artist Kirin Bhatty has now said she chose the make-up to accompany the dress by looking at the ''bold'' statement made by the gown.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, Kirin said: ''I was truly inspired by the powerful golden yellow tones in Awkwafina's dress. I think there is something so powerful and uplifting about yellow that it calls for statement makeup that's equally bold.''

Kirin opted for a shimmering golden look on Awkwafina's eyes, and finished off the look with a striking red lip, for which she used Dior's semi-matte orange-red Trafalgar shade.

The lipstick was inspired by the Irene Neuwirth jewellery Awkwafina, 31, wore, and the look was completed with a set of floral drop earrings, some rings, a green clutch, and a golden hair accessory.

Although the 'Crazy Rich Asians' actress looked stunning on the red carpet, she recently admitted she struggled with her self-confidence for many years, and had ''difficulty believing'' in herself as a child.

She explained: ''Anxiety was one of the first emotions that I learned. A feeling of not being secure. When I was young I often had difficulty believing in myself and feeling confident in certain things. And I think that I had to really find it. I remember feeling that, always, as a young kid.''

Awkwafina - whose real name is Nora Lum - also battled with depression, and says that whilst there are ''still aspects'' of it in her daily life, she had a worse time with her mental health when she was younger.

She added: ''When I was a teenager I battled a lot with depression for sure. I had a lot of issues with self esteem, I had a lot of issues with just feeling normal. Maybe there are still aspects of that, but I think it was heightened then.''