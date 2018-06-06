Awkwafina and her 'Ocean's 8' castmates ''laughed like idiots'' every day on set.

The 30-year-old rapper-and-actress had a great time working on the heist movie with Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson and Helena Bonham Carter because they had such a good time teasing one another and gossiping together.

Awkwafina said: ''We laughed like idiots.''

Anne added: ''We laughed hard so hard.''

And the cast quickly developed a bond that meant no topic was off limits for discussion.

Mindy told Yahoo!: ''You went in every day, and you learned so much, because everyone really had their guards down.

''You could ask so many questions, like 'Who's your doctor?' to 'What was dating Matthew McConaughey like?' ''

Because the movie - which was directed by Gary Ross - has a largely female cast, the stars admitted it was a completely ''extraordinary'' experience for them.

Sarah said in the joint interview: ''I have nothing to compare it to, it's just sort of extraordinary and unique and rare.''

All the women agreed the project felt very ''safe'' to work on.

Anne said: ''I didn't realise how much I was craving the company of women.

''As a girl, I know how to hang out with the guys. I know how to hang out on that kind of set. But I was never on a set where I was the one who felt 100 percent safe.''

Sandra added: ''I think it's just eight human beings who are professionals who realised that they were in a safe place with people who wanted the best for each other.''

And Awkwafina agreed: ''That word comes up a lot, and it's something that's important when you work in a group setting -- and one that I really think defined the atmosphere of the set.''