Awkwafina and her 'Ocean's 8' castmates ''laughed like idiots'' every day while maknig the movie.
Awkwafina and her 'Ocean's 8' castmates ''laughed like idiots'' every day on set.
The 30-year-old rapper-and-actress had a great time working on the heist movie with Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson and Helena Bonham Carter because they had such a good time teasing one another and gossiping together.
Awkwafina said: ''We laughed like idiots.''
Anne added: ''We laughed hard so hard.''
And the cast quickly developed a bond that meant no topic was off limits for discussion.
Mindy told Yahoo!: ''You went in every day, and you learned so much, because everyone really had their guards down.
''You could ask so many questions, like 'Who's your doctor?' to 'What was dating Matthew McConaughey like?' ''
Because the movie - which was directed by Gary Ross - has a largely female cast, the stars admitted it was a completely ''extraordinary'' experience for them.
Sarah said in the joint interview: ''I have nothing to compare it to, it's just sort of extraordinary and unique and rare.''
All the women agreed the project felt very ''safe'' to work on.
Anne said: ''I didn't realise how much I was craving the company of women.
''As a girl, I know how to hang out with the guys. I know how to hang out on that kind of set. But I was never on a set where I was the one who felt 100 percent safe.''
Sandra added: ''I think it's just eight human beings who are professionals who realised that they were in a safe place with people who wanted the best for each other.''
And Awkwafina agreed: ''That word comes up a lot, and it's something that's important when you work in a group setting -- and one that I really think defined the atmosphere of the set.''
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
65 year old Goldblum has signed a deal with Decca to release a jazz piano album by the end of the year.
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It's rare to find a movie that so defiantly refuses to be put into a...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
The most surprising thing about this comedy is that it's not very funny, but then...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
Blu and Jewel believe that they are two of a kind as the only full...